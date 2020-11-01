LIVE: Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again, says PM Modi in Chhapra

The campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly election us scheduled to end on Sunday (November 1) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the poll-bound state on Sunday. It is to be noted that the BJP-JDU alliance is currently in power in Bihar.

The prime minister is scheduled to address rallies in Chhapra, Motihari, Samastipur and Bagha. PM Modi will address the first rally of the day in Chapra, which is considered the stronghold of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

After addressing the rally in Chapra, the prime minister will address a public meeting in Housing Board ground in Samastipur. After there, PM Modi will address a rally at at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. He is scheduled to end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's rally in Bihar: