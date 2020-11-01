LIVE: Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again, says PM Modi in Chhapra

1 November 2020, 10:38 AM
PM Narendra Modi in Chhapra: Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'.
1 November 2020, 10:34 AM
PM Modi at an election rally in Chhapra: We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja.
1 November 2020, 10:24 AM
PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Chhapra: After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.