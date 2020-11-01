हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again, says PM Modi in Chhapra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Chhapra, Motihari, Samastipur and Bagha. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 10:38
Comments |

The campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly election us scheduled to end on Sunday (November 1) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the poll-bound state on Sunday. It is to be noted that the BJP-JDU alliance is currently in power in Bihar.

The prime minister is scheduled to address rallies in Chhapra, Motihari, Samastipur and Bagha. PM Modi will address the first rally of the day in Chapra, which is considered the stronghold of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. 

After addressing the rally in Chapra, the prime minister will address a public meeting in Housing Board ground in Samastipur. After there, PM Modi will address a rally at at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. He is scheduled to end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's rally in Bihar:

1 November 2020, 10:38 AM

PM Narendra Modi in Chhapra: Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'.

1 November 2020, 10:34 AM

PM Modi at an election rally in Chhapra: We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath puja.

1 November 2020, 10:24 AM

PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Chhapra: After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

