LIVE: COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ to begin in Delhi today

New Delhi: The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, which aims to cover people above the age of 18 years, will begin in Delhi on Monday (May 3, 2021).

Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs and five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise. At present, coronavirus vaccine jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.

In other news, the incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today after her party Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in assembly election 2021 on Sunday. The TMC Supremo will also hold a meeting with all the winning candidates today at TMC Bhawan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit London today to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Meanwhile, leaders of 13 opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress have come together and called upon the central government to ensure supply of uninterrupted oxygen flow to all the hospitals. They have also requested the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live news updates:

