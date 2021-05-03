LIVE: COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ to begin in Delhi today

3 May 2021, 10:00 AM
India in the last 24 hours reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections. The country's cumulative caseload has now increased to 1.99 crore. India also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the toll to 2.18 lakh.
3 May 2021, 09:55 AM
Odisha: The COVID-19 vaccination drive commences for 18+.
3 May 2021, 09:54 AM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit London today to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
3 May 2021, 09:51 AM
West Bengal: Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today after her party Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in assembly election 2021 on Sunday. The TMC Supremo will also hold a meeting with all the winning candidates today at TMC Bhawan.
3 May 2021, 09:50 AM
Delhi: The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, which aims to cover people above the age of 18 years, will begin in Delhi today.
Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs and five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise. At present, coronavirus vaccine jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.