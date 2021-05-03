हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ to begin in Delhi today

Around 90 lakh people in this category are eligible for the jabs and five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 3, 2021 - 10:00
Comments |
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, which aims to cover people above the age of 18 years, will begin in Delhi on Monday (May 3, 2021).

Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs and five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise. At present, coronavirus vaccine jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.

In other news, the incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today after her party Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in assembly election 2021 on Sunday. The TMC Supremo will also hold a meeting with all the winning candidates today at TMC Bhawan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit London today to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. 

Meanwhile, leaders of 13 opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress have come together and called upon the central government to ensure supply of uninterrupted oxygen flow to all the hospitals. They have also requested the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live news updates:

Live TV

3 May 2021, 10:00 AM

India in the last 24 hours reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections. The country's cumulative caseload has now increased to 1.99 croreIndia also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the toll to 2.18 lakh. 

3 May 2021, 09:55 AM

Odisha: The COVID-19 vaccination drive commences for 18+.

3 May 2021, 09:54 AM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit London today to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. 

3 May 2021, 09:51 AM

West Bengal: Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today after her party Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in assembly election 2021 on Sunday. The TMC Supremo will also hold a meeting with all the winning candidates today at TMC Bhawan.

3 May 2021, 09:50 AM

Delhi: The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, which aims to cover people above the age of 18 years, will begin in Delhi today.

Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs and five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise. At present, coronavirus vaccine jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Delhi: 407 people die in last 24 hours, COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ age group to kick off