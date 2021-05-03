हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India reports over 3.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,417 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604 on Monday (May 3, 2021), as per data by the health ministry. 

India reports over 3.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,417 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604 on Monday (May 3, 2021), as per data by the health ministry. 

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.99 crore (1,99,25,604), of which, 34.13 lakh (34,13,642) are active cases. India has also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2.18 lakh (2,18,959) coronavirus-related deaths. 

The Ministry of Health has identified and marked ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, for the highest COVID-19 active cases. 

The Supreme Court on Sunday (May 2, 2021) advised the central and state governments to consider a complete COVID-19 lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The apex court’s order comes after various sessions of hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic situation. 

"In light of the continuing surge of infections in the second wave of the pandemic, we direct the Central Government and State Governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future," Supreme Court said.

"At the same time, we would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare," it added.

The Supreme Court also issued a slew of directions to the Central and state governments on the COVID-19 situation and directed that no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or Union Territory for lack of local residential or identity proof.

Additionally, leaders of 13 opposition parties, in a joint statement, have asked the Central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The signatories include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, JDS leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country: 13 opposition parties ask Centre

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Delhi: 407 people die in last 24 hours, COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ age group to kick off