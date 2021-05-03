India reports over 3.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,417 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604 on Monday (May 3, 2021), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.99 crore (1,99,25,604), of which, 34.13 lakh (34,13,642) are active cases. India has also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2.18 lakh (2,18,959) coronavirus-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health has identified and marked ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, for the highest COVID-19 active cases.

The Supreme Court on Sunday (May 2, 2021) advised the central and state governments to consider a complete COVID-19 lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The apex court’s order comes after various sessions of hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"In light of the continuing surge of infections in the second wave of the pandemic, we direct the Central Government and State Governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future," Supreme Court said.

"At the same time, we would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare," it added.

The Supreme Court also issued a slew of directions to the Central and state governments on the COVID-19 situation and directed that no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or Union Territory for lack of local residential or identity proof.

Additionally, leaders of 13 opposition parties, in a joint statement, have asked the Central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The signatories include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, JDS leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

