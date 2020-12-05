हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers' protests Live updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh at PM Narendra Modi's residence ahead of talks with farmers

The meeting between the Centre and the representatives of the farmers will reportedly start at 2 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 5, 2020 - 11:04
Comments |
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (December 5, 2020) will hold the fifth round of talks with the farmer union leaders after the previous meetings couldn't break the deadlock. The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive. 

The meeting will reportedly start at 2 pm.

As part of the 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmers have currently been staging protests at four border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demand to repeal the three farm laws. Thousands of farmers continued to protest in and around Delhi for the ninth day on Friday. 

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Stay tuned with Zee News live blog to get all the updates on the Farmers' protests:

Live TV

5 December 2020, 11:04 AM

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reaches Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border)

"This govt is anti-farmer. We demand that the new laws be withdrawn," ANI quoted him as saying.
 

5 December 2020, 10:41 AM

New Delhi: Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal reach PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, ahead of the fifth round of meeting with agitating farmers. (ANI input

5 December 2020, 10:01 AM

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation. (ANI input

5 December 2020, 09:31 AM

Delhi Traffic Police: Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi. The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

5 December 2020, 09:28 AM

Delhi Traffic Police: Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44.
 

 

 

5 December 2020, 09:21 AM

Farmers continue to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the new agriculture laws.
 

5 December 2020, 09:20 AM

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee prepares food for the farmers protesting at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

5 December 2020, 07:20 AM

ALSO READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reiterates stance on farmers' protest amid diplomatic row with India

5 December 2020, 07:08 AM

The farmers' protests against the new farm laws on Saturday have entered into the tenth consecutive day.

5 December 2020, 07:04 AM

Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 where they said they will block all roads and toll plazas leading to the national capital. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not accept their demands.

5 December 2020, 07:02 AM

Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break the deadlock.

  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M3S

Farmers Protest: Fifth round of talks between govt-farmers will be held today at Vigyan Bhavan