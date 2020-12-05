Farmers' protests Live updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh at PM Narendra Modi's residence ahead of talks with farmers

5 December 2020, 11:04 AM
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reaches Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. "This govt is anti-farmer. We demand that the new laws be withdrawn," he says. pic.twitter.com/B32zvi2YWb
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 10:41 AM
New Delhi: Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal reach PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, ahead of the fifth round of meeting with agitating farmers. (ANI input)
5 December 2020, 10:01 AM
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation. (ANI input)
5 December 2020, 09:31 AM
Delhi Traffic Police: Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi. The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 09:28 AM
Delhi Traffic Police: Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.
Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44.
Traffic Alert
Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur,Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 09:21 AM
Delhi: Farmers continue to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the Centre's #FarmLaws.
A farmer says, "If anything concrete doesn't happen in today's meeting with the Central government then we will gherao the Parliament." pic.twitter.com/4mPOeAm9Xm
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 09:20 AM
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) prepares food for the farmers protesting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).
A volunteer says, "We are providing meals three times a day." pic.twitter.com/vcnhXI80LY
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 07:20 AM
5 December 2020, 07:08 AM
The farmers' protests against the new farm laws on Saturday have entered into the tenth consecutive day.
5 December 2020, 07:04 AM
Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 where they said they will block all roads and toll plazas leading to the national capital. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not accept their demands.
5 December 2020, 07:02 AM
Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break the deadlock.