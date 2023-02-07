LIVE Updates | Happy Propose Day 2023, Valentine Week: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones Today

The love week is here now and after Rose Day it is Propose Day today, February 8. As the name suggests, on Propose Day, people confess their feelings of love to their partner or crush. Many even pop the big question, asking their love interest to be with them for the rest of their lives. You can make this day extra special by sending lovely messages to your loved ones. It varies from person to person some truly want to keep things very straightforward and easy. On the other side, there are those people who genuinely enjoy making their partners' special days even more memorable. This could be your day make it count.

Propose Day is believed to have started as a part of Valentine's week celebrations, which have been observed for centuries. The origins of Valentine's week and its associated days are believed to have started in the Western world and have since spread to other countries, including India.

This day is for people who wish to declare their love for someone and tell them how they feel. Today is the ideal time to make someone feel special by popping the question and beginning a new relationship. The ideal day to formally declare your love is the day you pop the question.

It is believed that in 1477, the Austrian Archduke Maximilian is said to have proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring. The engagement of Princess Charlotte to her future husband generated considerable attention in 1816. After that, Propose Day became a celebration on the second day of Valentine's Week. Propose Day is now commonly commemorated by couples around the world and has grown in popularity over the past few years.