LIVE Updates | Happy Rose Day 2023, Valentine Week: Online Shops to Buy Perfect Flowers for Your Valentine- Check Here

Happy Rose Day 2023, Valentine Week
Each year, thousands of people exchange different coloured roses with their loved ones. Each colour of the rose has its own significance and also sifgnifies a different sentiment, scroll down for latest updates on Rose Day 2023
The countdown to Valentine's Day has officially begun as February, the month of love is here. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Valentine week will begin from tomorrow. Globally, many have already begun planning great gestures for their partners, loved ones, or crushes. You understand what we're talking about if you're in a relationship or are trying to get into one. February is the month of love since it includes Valentine's Day, a significant holiday for couples. People celebrate this day by going on dates, giving their partners or crushes thoughtful gifts, setting up romantic dates, participating in activities they both enjoy, and more.
Rose Day, observed on February 7, serves as the official start of Valentine's Week. To convey their love and gratitude for their presence on this day, people present roses to their spouses, crushes, and loved ones.
The Victorian era is frequently credited as being the commencement of the custom of giving and receiving roses from loved ones. This was a subtly effective technique to express feelings that were otherwise unspoken. They mastered the skill of carrying on a full discussion without saying a word. On Rose Day, it is customary to give and receive roses as a way to show your loved ones how you feel.
People use this day as an opportunity to share their affection and everything they have yet to say. On Rose Day, receiving a rose says a million words without ever having been spoken. This day also honours how well-known the flower has become as a symbol of culture.
Significance of Different Color Roses
Red roses are undoubtedly the best choice for the special day, but there are different roses that can be given to the people we care about. White roses represent innocence and purity, while yellow roses signify friendship and the excitement of new beginnings. Pink roses signify admiration and thankfulness, whereas orange roses are used to convey desire.
Online Shops to buy Flowers
Floweraura
Ferns & Petals (fnp)
IGP.com
Bloomsvilla
WINNI
History
It is believed that Victorians invented the custom of giving roses as a way to declare their love for one another. Since then, Rose Day has celebrated the sharing of flowers as a sign of love.
Rose Day 2023 Valentine Week
Every year on February 7, people commemorate "Rose Day" to honour passion, desire, and love. There are many other ways that people can express their love for their special someone, including by buying them gifts, writing them notes, singing to them, and writing poems.
