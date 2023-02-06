LIVE Updates | Happy Rose Day 2023, Valentine Week: Online Shops to Buy Perfect Flowers for Your Valentine- Check Here

The countdown to Valentine's Day has officially begun as February, the month of love is here. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Valentine week will begin from tomorrow. Globally, many have already begun planning great gestures for their partners, loved ones, or crushes. You understand what we're talking about if you're in a relationship or are trying to get into one. February is the month of love since it includes Valentine's Day, a significant holiday for couples. People celebrate this day by going on dates, giving their partners or crushes thoughtful gifts, setting up romantic dates, participating in activities they both enjoy, and more.

Rose Day, observed on February 7, serves as the official start of Valentine's Week. To convey their love and gratitude for their presence on this day, people present roses to their spouses, crushes, and loved ones.

The Victorian era is frequently credited as being the commencement of the custom of giving and receiving roses from loved ones. This was a subtly effective technique to express feelings that were otherwise unspoken. They mastered the skill of carrying on a full discussion without saying a word. On Rose Day, it is customary to give and receive roses as a way to show your loved ones how you feel.

People use this day as an opportunity to share their affection and everything they have yet to say. On Rose Day, receiving a rose says a million words without ever having been spoken. This day also honours how well-known the flower has become as a symbol of culture.