LIVE Updates | Happy Teddy Day 2023, Valentine Week: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

Teddy Day 2023 Live: The fourth day of Valentine’s week is here and its the Teddy Day which is observed on February 10. Following Rose, Propose and chocolate day it is teddy day. On Teddy Day, lovers gift teddy bears to each other as the cuddly soft toy is considered as one of the cutest and innocent symbols of love. It is believed that gifting a soft toy to your loved ones will remind them of the precious moments and time they have spent with you. People show their emotions and devotion for their loved someone throughout this holiday. On this special day, people exchange gifts with one another. This is the gift that can make anyone happy. You can buy a soft toy chocolate or a bigger soft toy depends on your budget.

Teddy Day is the celebration of all adorable things. The idea is to send your partner or crush a cuddly teddy bear or adorable soft toy that will help de-stress them or bring a smile to their face. The gesture expresses one's love for their special someone. It is believed that on this day former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt received a cute teddy, designed to honor his decision not to kill an animal during one of his hunting trips.