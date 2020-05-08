हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 8: With 448 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike

India is facing the worst wave of coronavirus outbreak as cases spiked sharply over the past few weeks. Positive Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 50,000-mark after the Union Health Ministry data on its website on Thursday; the death toll has also crossed 1,700. India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 8, 2020 - 06:34
Comments |

India is facing the worst wave of coronavirus outbreak as cases spiked sharply over the past few weeks. Positive Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 50,000-mark after the Union Health Ministry data on its website on Thursday; the death toll has also crossed 1,700. India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.

Globally, the situation remains grim as the US remains the worst affected country with over 70,000 deaths. In a first, the country also recorded the death of a detained immigrant who had tested positive for the virus.

Follow the Zee News blog for latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak:

8 May 2020, 06:34 AM

Jammu-Kashmir to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown: The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir."Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement. (ANI report)

8 May 2020, 06:31 AM

Special train for migrants: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur on Thursday.

8 May 2020, 06:30 AM

Gujarat: 275 new COVID19 cases reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally to 4,991; death toll climbs to 321 with 23 more fatalities. (PTI info)

8 May 2020, 06:29 AM

Delhi: Highest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases in the national capital takes tally to 5,980; death toll rises to 66. (PTI info)

  • 52,952Confirmed
  • 1,783Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,864,230Confirmed
  • 267,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M5S

DNA: Do we have to change religion for freedom of expression?