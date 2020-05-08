India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 8: With 448 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike

India is facing the worst wave of coronavirus outbreak as cases spiked sharply over the past few weeks. Positive Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 50,000-mark after the Union Health Ministry data on its website on Thursday; the death toll has also crossed 1,700. India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.

Globally, the situation remains grim as the US remains the worst affected country with over 70,000 deaths. In a first, the country also recorded the death of a detained immigrant who had tested positive for the virus.

