India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 8: With 448 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike

8 May 2020, 06:34 AM
Jammu-Kashmir to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown: The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir."Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement. (ANI report)
8 May 2020, 06:31 AM
Special train for migrants: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur on Thursday.
8 May 2020, 06:30 AM
Gujarat: 275 new COVID19 cases reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally to 4,991; death toll climbs to 321 with 23 more fatalities. (PTI info)
8 May 2020, 06:29 AM
Delhi: Highest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases in the national capital takes tally to 5,980; death toll rises to 66. (PTI info)