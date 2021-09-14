India witnesses 25,404 new COVID cases, 6.78% lower than yesterday

In a relief for the country, India on September 14 has reported a further dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 25,404 infections. The country has seen 37,127 recoveries and 339 deaths as cumulative case tally mounts to 33,289,579.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday (September 15). The prime minister is also scheduled to address the 'General Debate' of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, it said.

PM Modi is also all set to lay the foundation stone of university in Aligarh today.