LIVE: D-Day for Aryan Khan, Mumbai court to pass order on his bail plea today

20 October 2021, 08:26 AM
Valmiki Jayanti: "I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," says PM Modi.
20 October 2021, 08:15 AM
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, which had on October 8 expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the ‘brutal’ murder of eight persons, will hear the matter. Read more
20 October 2021, 08:14 AM
Kushinagar: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport today. He will also launch various development projects there during his visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple.
20 October 2021, 08:12 AM
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai will today pass its order on the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case earlier this month. Besides Aryan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard by the court today. Read more