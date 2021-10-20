LIVE: D-Day for Aryan Khan, Mumbai court to pass order on his bail plea today

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai will today (October 20) pass its order on the bail plea of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case earlier this month.

PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport and launch various development projects there during his visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also take part in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar.

The Supreme Court is will also hear the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed.

