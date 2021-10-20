हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: D-Day for Aryan Khan, Mumbai court to pass order on his bail plea today

Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested by NCB in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case earlier this month.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - 08:26
Comments |
File Photo

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai will today (October 20) pass its order on the bail plea of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case earlier this month.

PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport and launch various development projects there during his visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also take part in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar.

The Supreme Court is will also hear the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live news updates

Live TV

20 October 2021, 08:26 AM

Valmiki Jayanti: "I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," says PM Modi.

20 October 2021, 08:15 AM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, which had on October 8 expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the ‘brutal’ murder of eight persons, will hear the matter. Read more

20 October 2021, 08:14 AM

Kushinagar: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport today. He will also launch various development projects there during his visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple.

20 October 2021, 08:12 AM

Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai will today pass its order on the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case earlier this month. Besides Aryan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard by the court today. Read more

Must Watch

PT24M32S

DNA: Will Priyanka Gandhi be able to revive Congress in UP?