LIVE: Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats today, voting amid tight security across country

New Delhi: The by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly constituencies across different states is being held today (October 30). The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, Andhra Pradesh will hold an election on one seat, Assam on five, Bihar on two, Haryana on one, Himachal Pradesh on three, Karnataka on two, Madhya Pradesh on three, Maharashtra on one, Meghalaya on three, Mizoram on one, Nagaland on one, Rajasthan in two constituencies, Telangana in one and West Bengal on four seats.

The counting will take place on November 2.

