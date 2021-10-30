हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats today, voting amid tight security across country

The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 30, 2021 - 07:17
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly constituencies across different states is being held today (October 30). The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. 

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, Andhra Pradesh will hold an election on one seat, Assam on five, Bihar on two, Haryana on one, Himachal Pradesh on three, Karnataka on two, Madhya Pradesh on three, Maharashtra on one, Meghalaya on three, Mizoram on one, Nagaland on one, Rajasthan in two constituencies, Telangana in one and West Bengal on four seats. 

The counting will take place on November 2.

Stay with Zee News for all the live news updates.

30 October 2021, 07:17 AM

West Bengal: Voters queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar to exercise their franchise. Voting for 3 Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats has begun at 7 AM across several states.

30 October 2021, 07:09 AM

Bihar: Over 5.85 lakh eligible voters can vote in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur seats today.

30 October 2021, 06:40 AM

Follow the thread below for all information that you need on how to vote:

30 October 2021, 06:37 AM

The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa), Himachal Pradesh (Mandi) and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

In the assembly constituencies, Andhra Pradesh will hold an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency, Assam will conduct elections in five assembly constituencies of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra, Bihar will hold elections on Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur seats and Haryana will hold an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat.

Himachal Pradesh will also hold polls on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhaim, Karnataka on Sindgi and Hangal, Madhya Pradesh on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) and Maharashtra in the Deglur (SC) constituency.

Meghalaya will conduct assembly bye-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies, Mizoram for Tuirial (ST), Nagaland for Shamtorr-Chessore (ST), Rajasthan for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST), Telangana for Huzurabad and West Bengal for Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats.

 

30 October 2021, 06:31 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog. Stay tuned for live updates on by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly constituencies across different states and UTs that are going to be held today (October 30).

