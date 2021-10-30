LIVE: Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats today, voting amid tight security across country

30 October 2021, 07:17 AM
West Bengal: Voters queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar to exercise their franchise. Voting for 3 Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats has begun at 7 AM across several states.
West Bengal | People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where Assembly polls have been scheduled for today.
Other places where bypolls will be held today include Santipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/CEVI5SE4Vr
30 October 2021, 07:09 AM
Bihar: Over 5.85 lakh eligible voters can vote in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur seats today.
बिहार विधानसभा उपनिर्वाचन 2021 से संबंधित आवश्यक जानकारी
मतदान तिथि‘ 30.10.2021@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/yAQpExGU7e
30 October 2021, 06:40 AM
Know how to cast your vote using EVM-VVPAT. Also, get to know about COVID safety measures carried out by ECI.#ECIPublication #VoterGuide #GoVote #ByeElections2021 #ECI
2/2 pic.twitter.com/JZxlY8BD78
30 October 2021, 06:37 AM
The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa), Himachal Pradesh (Mandi) and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
In the assembly constituencies, Andhra Pradesh will hold an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency, Assam will conduct elections in five assembly constituencies of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra, Bihar will hold elections on Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur seats and Haryana will hold an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat.
Himachal Pradesh will also hold polls on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhaim, Karnataka on Sindgi and Hangal, Madhya Pradesh on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) and Maharashtra in the Deglur (SC) constituency.
Meghalaya will conduct assembly bye-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies, Mizoram for Tuirial (ST), Nagaland for Shamtorr-Chessore (ST), Rajasthan for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST), Telangana for Huzurabad and West Bengal for Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats.
30 October 2021, 06:31 AM
Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog. Stay tuned for live updates on by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly constituencies across different states and UTs that are going to be held today (October 30).