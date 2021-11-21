LIVE: 15 ministers to take oath in Rajasthan today, five from Sachin Pilot camp

21 November 2021, 07:52 AM
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that his party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) supports the Patidar or Patel community`s demand of its inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Addressing the media on Saturday (November 20), the minister assured that the state, as well as the Central government, will surely think about it.
Republican Party of India (Athawale) supports the Patidar or Patel community's demand of its inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. The State and Central governments will surely think about it: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in Junagadh, Gujarat (20.11) pic.twitter.com/mH8g5n4oeV
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
21 November 2021, 07:50 AM
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police has organized a job mela for women which is expected to provide jobs to nearly 400 women, said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar who gave away letters to the select candidates. Addressing the media on Saturday (November 20), the commissioner said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ensured that women's safety and security gets the top priority.
Hyderabad police on Saturday organized a job mela for women in the old city
We expect that over 300-400 women will get jobs, said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar who gave away letters to the select candidates pic.twitter.com/78FKhFA1bv
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
21 November 2021, 07:39 AM
Poonch: Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday (November 20) to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, said a hockey coach, Pawan Kumar. The league started on November 12 with 6 teams of boys & 4 teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League
J&k| Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded y'day
To celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, the league started on Nov 12 with 6 teams of boys & 4 teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League, Pawan Kumar, a Hockey Coach said pic.twitter.com/GqWqiGDKe0
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
21 November 2021, 07:35 AM
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take oath on Sunday (November 21) and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank."Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of the Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.
राजस्थान मंत्रिमंडल के सभी नए विधायकगणों और राज्य मंत्री से कैबिनेट मंत्री में प्रमोट हुए तीनों मंत्रियों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/V6ZptgJWEH
— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) November 20, 2021