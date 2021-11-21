हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: 15 ministers to take oath in Rajasthan today, five from Sachin Pilot camp

Rajasthan Congress chief, Govind Singh Dotasra informed that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 21, 2021 - 07:56
Comments |
Image credit: IANS

All eyes are on Rajasthan as the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of chief minister Ashok Gehlot will take place today (November 21). Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra informed that as many as 15 MLAs will take the oath and said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

After the reshuffle, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola, will also be part of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot.

The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers is likely to begin around 4 pm.

Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates and breaking.

21 November 2021, 07:52 AM

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that his party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) supports the Patidar or Patel community`s demand of its inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Addressing the media on Saturday (November 20), the minister assured that the state, as well as the Central government, will surely think about it.

21 November 2021, 07:50 AM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police has organized a job mela for women which is expected to provide jobs to nearly 400 women, said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar who gave away letters to the select candidates. Addressing the media on Saturday (November 20), the commissioner said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ensured that women's safety and security gets the top priority.

21 November 2021, 07:39 AM

Poonch: Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday (November 20) to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, said a hockey coach, Pawan Kumar. The league started on November 12 with 6 teams of boys & 4 teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League

21 November 2021, 07:35 AM

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take oath on Sunday (November 21) and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank."Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of the Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Indian Navy expands its might and deterrence capabilities