LIVE: 15 ministers to take oath in Rajasthan today, five from Sachin Pilot camp

All eyes are on Rajasthan as the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of chief minister Ashok Gehlot will take place today (November 21). Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra informed that as many as 15 MLAs will take the oath and said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

After the reshuffle, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola, will also be part of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot.

The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers is likely to begin around 4 pm.

