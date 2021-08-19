हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Afghan nationals gather outside Australian Embassy in New Delhi

The crisis in Afghanistan continues to draw the attention of the world with the country being in a state of chaos as the Taliban took over with the US having started to withdraw from the country. In other developments, COVID-19 continues to, unfortunately, make headlines with many nations seeing a surge in cases, thanks to the Delta variant. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 19, 2021 - 10:59
Pic courtesy: ANI

Afghan nationals have been gathering outside the Australian embassy in New Delhi. They said that they have heard that Australia is giving visa to refugees, but they have no clear answer in the India capital.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden stands by his decision in Afghanistan even as Democratic-led congressional committees in the United States are vowing to press President Biden's administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan and the United States left scores of Americans and thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger. The anger from members of both parties is palpable and will test an administration seeking to notch signature domestic policy achievements on infrastructure, health and social programs before next year's midterm election.

In other developements around the world, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration is taking new actions on masks, vaccination and booster shots amid a Covid-19 resurgence driven by the highly contagious Delta variant across the country. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said he is directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against some governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also read: Afghanistan won't be a democracy, says senior Taliban leader

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 209.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.39 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.78 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Data revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 209,222,017, 4,392,130 and 4,787,668,861, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,285,857 cases.

 

19 August 2021, 10:31 AM

US President Joe Biden said that he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing". Biden, who is facing mounting criticism from the public over the chaotic evacuation, defended his decision to withdraw the US troops from Afghanistan while speaking to ABC News on Wednesday (August 17), reports Xinhua news agency. Asked if the US drawdown could have been handled better, Biden replied: "No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that ... but the idea that somehow, to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens." (IANS)

