Live: Afghan nationals gather outside Australian Embassy in New Delhi

Afghan nationals have been gathering outside the Australian embassy in New Delhi. They said that they have heard that Australia is giving visa to refugees, but they have no clear answer in the India capital.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden stands by his decision in Afghanistan even as Democratic-led congressional committees in the United States are vowing to press President Biden's administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan and the United States left scores of Americans and thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger. The anger from members of both parties is palpable and will test an administration seeking to notch signature domestic policy achievements on infrastructure, health and social programs before next year's midterm election.

In other developements around the world, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration is taking new actions on masks, vaccination and booster shots amid a Covid-19 resurgence driven by the highly contagious Delta variant across the country. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said he is directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against some governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 209.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.39 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.78 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Data revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 209,222,017, 4,392,130 and 4,787,668,861, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,285,857 cases.