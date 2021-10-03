LIVE: Counting of votes for West Bengal and Odisha bypolls begins

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and to the Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha has begun at 8 am today (October 3, 2021). The by-elections in these four constituencies were held on September 30.

This is to be noted that all eyes are on the Bhabanipur assembly seat results as it will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee's Chief Ministership. The TMC supremo, who lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, is now fighting against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal.

Bhabanipur recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday, while Samserganj saw a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent and Jangipur registered 77.63 per cent voting. The Pipili assembly constituency had seen around 78.24 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.

