LIVE: Counting of votes for West Bengal and Odisha bypolls begins

3 October 2021, 09:03 AM
West Bengal: Counting of postal ballot ends, counting for first round begins.
3 October 2021, 08:50 AM
Gujarat: Voting begins for the election of 44 councillors in 11 wards of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The Gujarat state election Commission is conducting the election at 284 polling booths. There are around 2.30 lakh registered voters in the state capital.
Gujarat: Voting begins for the election of 44 councillors in 11 wards of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC); visuals form a polling centre in the city
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
3 October 2021, 08:48 AM
West Bengal: Counting of votes underway in Bhabanipur.
West Bengal: Counting of votes begins for by-elections in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency; outside visuals from Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls' High School counting centre
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
3 October 2021, 08:12 AM
Counting of votes for Bengal and Odisha bypolls begins.
3 October 2021, 06:47 AM
West Bengal: As per the Constitution, Mamata Banerjee, who lost to Suvendu Adhikari during the West Bengal Assembly elections in March and April this year, has to become a member of the state assembly within six months of her assuming office as Chief Minister. Now, she can retain her chair and can be elected to the West Bengal assembly if she wins the Bhabanipur bypolls.
3 October 2021, 06:30 AM
Samserganj saw a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, whereas, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting. The Pipili assembly constituency saw around 78.24 per cent of voters exercising their franchise during the September 30 by-poll.
3 October 2021, 06:26 AM
Bhabanipur: This Assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday. The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56, of which, 1,11,243 are male and 95,209 are women.
3 October 2021, 06:25 AM
Counting of votes for the by-poll to the Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and to the Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha will begin from 8 am today. The by-election in these four constituencies was held on September 30. All eyes are on the Bhabanipur assembly seat results as it will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee's Chief Ministership.
3 October 2021, 06:24 AM
