Live: Modi government is insensitive towards farmers and common people, says Sonia Gandhi

As the world is grappling to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Anthony Fauci's comments come as some reassurance. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director of US, Dr Fauci said emerging evidence suggests that Omicron has increased infectivity but not a "severe profile". "A study from South Africa shows that there appears to be an increased propensity for reinfection with Omicron among people who were previously infected with other coronavirus variants, such as Beta and Delta." He said the world can expect to learn more about the Omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, it remains a politically charged environment in the national capital. The suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs is seeing protests from Opposition and decisions are also likely on Farmers' Protests and their future course of action.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.