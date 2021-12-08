Live: Modi government is insensitive towards farmers and common people, says Sonia Gandhi

8 December 2021, 11:11 AM
The Supreme Court stays proceedings arising out of FIRs registered by Tripura police against two journalists over their reports on communal violence in the state; issues notice to the police.
8 December 2021, 11:08 AM
Narendra Modi is in a meeting with senior ministers from the party.
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman are among the attendees pic.twitter.com/usryttSSJ9
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
8 December 2021, 10:55 AM
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is currently holding a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman are among the attendees, reports ANI.
8 December 2021, 10:05 AM
Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi government is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting.
Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting pic.twitter.com/yn6IF82TsP
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
8 December 2021, 10:02 AM
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them.
8 December 2021, 09:58 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on a three-step resolution of boundary disputes, which he says, could lead to the transfer of the strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.
8 December 2021, 09:23 AM
India reports 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 93,733; total recoveries amount to 3,40,89,137; death toll at 4,73,952 and total vaccination at 129.5 crore doses. (ANI)
8 December 2021, 09:20 AM
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir today morning.
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Check Cholan area of Shopian district today morning
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/zLqkoRpMYN
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
8 December 2021, 09:18 AM
Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today.