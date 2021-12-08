हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Modi government is insensitive towards farmers and common people, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi slammed the government for being "insensitive" to farmers' plight and for rising prices

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - 11:17
Pic: ANI

As the world is grappling to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Anthony Fauci's comments come as some reassurance. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director of US, Dr Fauci said emerging evidence suggests that Omicron has increased infectivity but not a "severe profile".  "A study from South Africa shows that there appears to be an increased propensity for reinfection with Omicron among people who were previously infected with other coronavirus variants, such as Beta and Delta." He said the world can expect to learn more about the Omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, it remains a politically charged environment in the national capital. The suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs is seeing protests from Opposition and decisions are also likely on Farmers' Protests and their future course of action.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.

8 December 2021, 11:11 AM

The Supreme Court stays proceedings arising out of FIRs registered by Tripura police against two journalists over their reports on communal violence in the state; issues notice to the police.
 

8 December 2021, 11:08 AM

Narendra Modi is in a meeting with senior ministers from the party.

 

8 December 2021, 10:55 AM

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is currently holding a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman are among the attendees, reports ANI.
 

8 December 2021, 10:05 AM

Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi government is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at CCP meeting. 

 

8 December 2021, 10:02 AM

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on MSP, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them.

8 December 2021, 09:58 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on a three-step resolution of boundary disputes, which he says, could lead to the transfer of the strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China. 

8 December 2021, 09:23 AM

India reports 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 93,733; total recoveries amount to 3,40,89,137; death toll at 4,73,952  and total vaccination at 129.5 crore doses. (ANI)

8 December 2021, 09:20 AM

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir today morning.

 

8 December 2021, 09:18 AM

Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today.
 

