LIVE: Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan to brief Election Commission on COVID situation today

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reached the Election Commission office to brief the officials on the COVID-19 situation in the country as five major assembly polls are scheduled in the coming months.

Punjab Government on Thursday (January 6) formed a high-level committee to investigate the matter related to PM Narendra Modi's convoy blockade and security breach. The committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) & Justice Anurag Verma and will submit its report within 3 days,

This comes ahead of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by its Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma's meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in the poll-bound state the other day.

The BJP leadership is anticipated to seek legal action against the Punjab government in this lapse that the saffron camp termed as ''complete collapse of law and order in the state.'' On Wednesday, Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur.

Subsequently, amid the rising trend of the COVID cases, India on Thursday reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,82,876, as per data released by the Ministry of Health. The active cases stand at 2,85,401.

An increase of 71,397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on the Omicron front, India has reported its first death due to the variant in a 73-year-old man in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

In view of the COVID situation, Tamil Nadu imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from Thursday as well as the complete lockdown on Sundays.

