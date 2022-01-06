LIVE: Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan to brief Election Commission on COVID situation today

6 January 2022, 12:06 PM
Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's petition seeking quashing of Air India disinvestment process and investigation into the role and functioning of the respondent authorities.
6 January 2022, 12:05 PM
71 Mumbai Police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the force to 265, ANI reported.
6 January 2022, 12:04 PM
Delhi is expected to log over 14,000 new COVID cases on Thursday. No death due to Omicron confirmed in the city: Health Minister Satyendar Jain
6 January 2022, 12:01 PM
Gujarat Govt on Thursday postponed the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was scheduled to be held from Jan 10-12.
6 January 2022, 11:53 AM
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata on Friday: PMO
6 January 2022, 11:50 AM
Maharashtra Health Department said it has stopped genome sequencing of COVID samples after 55% of the samples in last genome sequencing were confirmed for Omicron variant.
Order for the fresh survey is expected this week.
6 January 2022, 11:48 AM
We are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks and even considering to set up open jails: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on COVID situation in the state.
6 January 2022, 11:39 AM
It's been 16 hours but Navjot Singh Sidhu has not made any statement on PM's security lapse in Punjab. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has lost her family member due to a security breach so she knows this pain very well and should give a detailed clarification, said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra
6 January 2022, 11:38 AM
A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders led by state president Ashwani Sharma reached the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit over PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur.
Chandigarh: A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders led by state president Ashwani Sharma reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit over PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur pic.twitter.com/chp7hbzCuT
— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 11:37 AM
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a review meeting on Thursday (January 6) over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country: ANI reported quoting sources.
6 January 2022, 11:32 AM
An all-party meeting will be held on Saturday to discuss NEET exam issue, said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in the Assembly
6 January 2022, 11:30 AM
Senior advocate Maninder Singh on Thursday demanded a probe on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab in Supreme Court.
The Court has asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Central and Punjab Governments today
6 January 2022, 11:14 AM
The last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
6 January 2022, 11:06 AM
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reached the Election Commission office to brief EC officials on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reaches Election Commission office to brief EC officials on COVID-19 situation in the country pic.twitter.com/kFVyqs3Cce
— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 10:47 AM
Madhya Pradesh reported 1033 COVID cases in the last 24 hours.
6 January 2022, 10:46 AM
Former Tamil Nadu Minister Rajendra Balaji has been remanded to 15 days of police custody by a court in Virudhunagar on Thursday.