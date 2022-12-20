Merry Christmas 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Joyful celebrations have begun for holidays

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas was originally a Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus, but in the early 20th century it also evolved into a secular family holiday that was celebrated by both Christians and non-Christians. The secular celebration, which centres on the mythological character Santa Claus, typically lacks Christian aspects. Some of the most well-known Christmas customs, many of which have no Christian roots, are followed by both Christians and non-Christians. These traditions involve feasting (picnics and fireworks are popular in warmer regions), decorating fir trees, exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, and celebrating with big family dinners.

The day of the birth of Jesus Christ, December 25, is celebrated as Christmas every year. Thousands of people engage in various ways in celebrating the holiday. One of the few customs people observe during the Christmas holy week is purchasing and decorating a Christmas tree. Others include creating Christmas treats and hanging stockings by the fireplace. Despite the fact that each region of India contributes its own touch to the festive celebrations and that over time the rituals have been updated with the emergence of the new generation, Christmas is widely observed in a manner that is remarkably similar to that of the west.