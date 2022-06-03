West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared Madhyamik Result 2022 on Friday (June 3, 2022). The West Bengal Board released Class 10th Madhyamik results online on the official website today. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam result 2022 was announced at 9 am. The Class 10 result is now available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

According to the reports, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam this year, including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022.