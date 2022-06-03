3 June 2022, 09:17 AM
Wbresults.nic.in 2022 Madhyamik Result: Scrutiny update
Stduents will be able to apply for scrutiny of result till June 17.
3 June 2022, 09:17 AM
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Pass percentage
86.60%
3 June 2022, 09:14 AM
WB Madhyamik Results: When will it be available for students
The Madhyamik result for students will be available on the website from 10 am.
3 June 2022, 09:13 AM
WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Updates
- The result is being declared within 89 days
- The pass percentage is the highest for the West Midnapore district with 97.63% pass
- The list of toppers in WB result Class 10 Madhyamik will be made available soon.
3 June 2022, 09:04 AM
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared
Students can now check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 on the official website.
3 June 2022, 09:04 AM
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Press conference begins
WBBSE Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly is addressing the press conference and will soon declare the result.
3 June 2022, 08:57 AM
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List of websites
3 June 2022, 08:56 AM
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check
3 June 2022, 08:31 AM
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Update
WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly will announce the pass percentage, merit list via press conference.
3 June 2022, 08:30 AM
WB 10th Result 2022: Minimum passing marks
The minimum passing marks for the WBBSE Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 is 30 per cent. The students need to secure 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the secondary exam.
3 June 2022, 07:39 AM
West Bengal 10th Result 2022: Other details
According to the reports, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam this year, including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022.
3 June 2022, 07:39 AM
WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: How to check via SMS
Candidates can also check their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 through SMS. Candidates will have to send SMS-- WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The candidates will receive the result on their registered mobile number.
3 June 2022, 07:38 AM
WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: How to check via app
To check their results, candidates can download the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2022’ from Google play store.
3 June 2022, 07:38 AM
WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: How To Check
- Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in
- Click on the Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 link on the home page
- Use the log-in credentials like roll number, date of birth to login
- Your Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print out for further references
3 June 2022, 07:38 AM
WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Time and date
The officials of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education released an official notice regarding the declaration of West Bengal 10th result 2022. The notice stated that “the results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 will be announced by the president of the board on June 3, 2022 at 9 am through a press conference.”