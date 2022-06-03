West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to announce Madhyamik Result 2022 on Friday (June 3, 2022). The West Bengal Board will release Class 10th Madhyamik results online on the official website today. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am. Once released, the Class 10 result will be available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Earlier, the officials of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education released an official notice regarding the declaration of West Bengal 10th result 2022. The notice stated that “the results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 will be announced by the president of the board on June 3, 2022 at 9 am through a press conference.”

WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: How To Check

- Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

- Click on the Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 link on the home page

- Use the log-in credentials like roll number, date of birth to login

- Your Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download and take a print out for further references.

WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: Alternative ways to check

To check their results, candidates can download the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2022’ from Google play store.

Candidates can also check their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 through SMS. Candidates will have to send SMS-- WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The candidates will receive the result on their registered mobile number.

According to the reports, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam this year, including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022.