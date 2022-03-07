हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News Assembly Election Exit Poll Live Updates: UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur BJP Samajwadi Party AAP Congress SAD BSP RLD Adityanath Akhilsh Yadav Arvind Kejriwal

Last Updated: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 18:30
Comments |
Assembly Election Exit Polls Zee News: Exit Poll. The post-poll survey - done extensively in all the 5 states - gives you the most accurate picture as to which party is likely to form the government in which state.

Zee News presents to you the nation's biggest and most accurate Exit Poll. The post-poll survey - done extensively in all the 5 states - gives you the most accurate picture as to which party is likely to form the government in which state. The voting for the 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh was held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases.  

Of the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Goa has a 40-member assembly while there are 70 seats in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, 117 seats of Punjab went to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on exit polls of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

DNA: Zee Exit Poll -- Who is forming government in UP?