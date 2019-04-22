close

Lok Sabha election 2019

120 candidates in fray for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in third phase

The polling for 10 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place in third phase on Tuesday. The constituencies going to polls in this phase are - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit.

120 candidates in fray for ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in third phase
Representational image

As many as 120 candidates are in the fray from these 10 seats. In 2014, 136 candidates had contested from these parliamentary constituencies.

As per the data released by Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, there are a total of 1,78,10,946 electors in these ten seats including 96,20,644 males, 81,89,378 females and 924 third gender. A total of 20,120 polling stations have been set up for voting in this phase.

Constituency wise number of contestants in above mentioned ten constituencies in the current and preceding two General Elections is given below:

Lok Sabha Constituency Number of Contestants
General Election-2009 General Election-2014 General Election-2019
Moradabad 18 18 13
Rampur 16 12 11
Sambhal 11 13 12
Firozabad 16 15 6
Mainpuri 15 13 12
Etah 19 11 14
Badaun 10 15 9
Aonla 13 13 14
Bareilly 8 14 16
Pilibhit 16 12 13
Total 142 136 120

The polling for 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are scheduled to take place in all seven phases in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Voting for 16 Lok Sabha seats is already over in the phase –I & II for which polls were held on April 11 and April18 respectively.

Voters in 116 Lok Sabha seats spread across 14 states and 2 Union Territories will exercise their franchise on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Over 18 crore 85 lakh voters, including 96598912 male, 86226460 female and 7043 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1640 candidates in the third phase. The Election Commission of India has set up over 2 lakh 10 thousand polling booths for smooth conduct of polls in these parliamentary constituencies.

