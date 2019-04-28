close

13.82 lakh young voters out of 4.88 crore voters in Rajasthan

A maximum of 1.28 lakh voters in this age group are registered in Jaipur district followed by 67,961 voters in Nagaur, 65,492 in Jodhpur.

Jaipur: Nearly 13.82 lakh people in the 18-19 years age group, out of a total of 4.88 crore registered voters, will decide the fate of 249 candidates contesting on 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. 

A maximum of 1.28 lakh voters in this age group are registered in Jaipur district followed by 67,961 voters in Nagaur, 65,492 in Jodhpur, 65,481 in Alwar, 58,737 in Sikar, 58,270 in Bhilwara and 57,831 voters in Udaipur, the state's Chief Electoral Office said. 

The districts with lowest number of young voters include Pratapgarh (12,574 voters), Jhalawar (32,614 voters), Chittorgarh (33,780 voters) and Jalore (33,872 voters), it said.

A total of 13 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to the polls on April 29. Tonk-Swaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran are the constituencies voting in the fourth phase of the general elections. 

Twelve Lok Sabha constituencies of the state -- Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dhaulpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- will vote on May 6. 
 

