2019 Lok Sabha election live updates: PM, Amit Shah, Mayawati to hold rallies, roadshows today

New Delhi: Campaigning for elections to 51 Lok Sabha seats in six northern and eastern states besides the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the fifth phase scheduled to be held on May 6 ended on Saturday evening.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Smriti Irani, Jayant Sinha, Arjun Ram Meghwal and top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among those whose fate would be decided on Monday. On May 6, polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 7 seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top political leaders will continue to campaign for the last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 and hold public rallies and interaction with the party workers on Sunday.

Live TV

Here are the live updates:-

-Home Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in MP on Sunday where he will address two rallies in Vidisha and Bhopal.

-Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address three rallies in MP: Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal

-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would participate in a roadshow of West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhad.

-BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also hold separate rallies in Ambedkar Nagar and Pratapgarh; Sultanpur, Phulpur and Allahabad respectively.

-UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Jaunpur, Campiarganj in Gorakhpur and Azamgarh; UP CM will also meet with Nishad party workers.

-Amit Shah will hold rallies in Sonipat, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar, Pathankot and Chandigarh.

-Amit Shah will hold four rallies in Haryana.

-PM will hold 3 rallies in 2 states: Bhadohi in UP at 1100 hrs with CM Yogi; Sagar (MP) at 1330 hrs and in Gwalior (MP) at 1630 hrs.

-PM Modi will hold rallies in UP and MP.