213 candidates in first phase have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR report

New Delhi: Two hundred and thirteen candidates contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha election have declared criminal cases against them including those relating to murder, crime against women and kidnapping among other serious offences. The data is based on a report by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in which the affidavits of 1266 out of 1279 candidates, who are contesting in the first phase were analysed. The affidavits of 13 candidates have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits.

According to the report, 12 per cent out of 1266 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, 12 per cent are convicted criminals, 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves.

Twenty five candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves, four have declared cases related to kidnapping, 16 have declared cases related to crime against women and 12 have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Of the 91 constituencies going to polls on April 11, 37 are red alert constituencies, which means three or more candidates contesting the polls have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 30 out of 83 candidates with criminal cases are from BJP, 35 out of 83 candidates are from Congress, 8 out of 32 candidates are from BSP, 13 out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 4 out of 25 candidates are from TDP and 5 out of 17 candidates are from TRS.

91 constituencies will vote in the first phase of national election, which will be held on April 11.

The seven-phase nation election begins on April 11 and will end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.