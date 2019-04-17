24 candidates to contest for two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir in second phase

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, two constituencies--Srinagar and Udhampur--will be voting from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Twelve candidates will be contesting each from Srinagar and Udhampur constituencies.

A total of nine districts will be covered in the two constituencies--Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam in Srinagar and Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua in Udhampur. All the constituencies in phase two belong to the general category.

For the second phase, more than four thousand (4,426) polling stations have been set up.

A 10.6% increase in electors has been witnessed since the last Lok Sabha election.

As per the data sourced from Jammu & Kashmir CEO website, there are a total of 29,60,027 general electors in the two constituencies, out of which 15,43,571 are general male electors, 14,16,387 general female electors and 69 third gender electors. In addition to this, there are 21,056 service electors and 16,528 persons with disabilities (PWD) electors in Phase II.

The data sourced from EC website shows that in 2014 election, there were a total of 26,76,302 electors in these two parliamentary constituencies. This number has increased by 2,83,725 electors.

An interesting insight regarding these constituencies is that, in the last election, Srinagar had witnessed the lowest voter turnout in the country at 25.86 per cent, whereas Udhampur had witnessed 70.95 per cent, voter turnout.