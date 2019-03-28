240 bills passed in outgoing Lok Sabha, Maharashtra MPs asked maximum questions

A total of 240 bills, out of the 273 bills introduced, were passed in outgoing Lok Sabha between 2014 to 2018, revealed a recent study by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW).

Seven lawmakers from Delhi have the highest average attendance, who were present in 289 out of the 312 sittings. The least attendance has been recorded by two MPs from Nagaland who attended just 88 sittings.

A total of 16 sessions of the Lok Sabha were held between June 4, 2014, to December 20, 2018.

Among the states, 50 MPs from Maharashtra asked the highest number of questions. On average, each of them asked 534 questions. Two MPs from Nagaland have asked the least number of questions, 12 each.

Among the political parties, 2 MPs from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have the highest average attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha. On average, they have attended 264 out of 312 sittings. The least attendance was been recorded by two MPs from the National People's Party (NPP), attending just 85 sittings.

Eighteen Shiv Sena MPs put up the highest number of questions, each one asking 639 questions on an average. Two NPP lawmakers asked the lowest number of questions, on an average asking only 10 questions.

Nationalist Congress Party MPs Supriya Sule, Dhananjay Mahadik and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil asked the highest number of questions.