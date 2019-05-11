59 constituencies vote in phase 6 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Fifty nine seats across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on 12 May. Voting in phase 6 is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

The key candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi and Harsh Vardhan. Other big BJP names are Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and popular Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.

From the Congress, prominent candidates contesting in phase 6 are former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting from Azamgarh - a seat which his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won in the 2014 election.

In the current Lok Sabha, the BJP is in power in 44 of these 59 seats while the Trinamool Congress holds 8 seats. The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are in power in 2 seats each while Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party are in power in one seat each. Here is the full list of sitting MPs in the seats going to polls in phase 6:

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT PARTY SITTING MP SIXTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Bihar GOPALGANJ BJP Janak Ram 2 Bihar MAHARAJGANJ BJP Janardan Singh Sigriwal 3 Bihar PASCHIM CHAMPARAN BJP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal 4 Bihar PURVI CHAMPARAN BJP Radha Mohan Singh 5 Bihar SHEOHAR BJP Rama Devi 6 Bihar SIWAN BJP Om Prakash Yadav 7 Bihar VAISHALI LJP Rama Kishore Singh 8 Bihar VALMIKI NAGAR BJP Satish Chandra Dubey 9 Haryana AMBALA BJP Rattan Lal Kataria 10 Haryana BHIWANI–MAHENDRAGARH BJP Dharambir Singh 11 Haryana FARIDABAD BJP Krishan Pal Gurjar 12 Haryana GURGAON BJP Rao Inderjit Singh 13 Haryana HISAR INLD Dushyant Chautala 14 Haryana KARNAL BJP Ashwini Kumar 15 Haryana KURUKSHETRA BJP Raj Kumar Saini 16 Haryana ROHTAK Congress Deepender Singh Hooda 17 Haryana SIRSA INLD Charanjeet Singh Rori 18 Haryana SONIPAT BJP Ramesh Chander Kaushik 19 Jharkhand DHANBAD BJP Pashupati Nath Singh 20 Jharkhand GIRIDIH BJP Ravindra Kumar Pandey 21 Jharkhand JAMSHEDPUR BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato 22 Jharkhand SINGHBHUM BJP Laxman Giluwa 23 Madhya Pradesh BHIND BJP Bhagirath Prasad 24 Madhya Pradesh BHOPAL BJP Alok Sanjar 25 Madhya Pradesh GUNA Congress Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia 26 Madhya Pradesh GWALIOR BJP Narendra Singh Tomar 27 Madhya Pradesh MORENA BJP Anoop Mishra 28 Madhya Pradesh RAJGARH BJP Rodmal Nagar 29 Madhya Pradesh SAGAR BJP Laxmi Narayan Yadav 30 Madhya Pradesh VIDISHA BJP Sushma Swaraj 31 Uttar Pradesh ALLAHABAD BJP Shyama Charan Gupta 32 Uttar Pradesh AMBEDKAR NAGAR BJP Hari Om Pandey 33 Uttar Pradesh AZAMGARH BJP Mulayam Singh Yadav 34 Uttar Pradesh BASTI BJP Harish Dwivedi 35 Uttar Pradesh BHADOHI BJP Virendra Singh 36 Uttar Pradesh DOMARIYAGANJ BJP Jagdambika Pal 37 Uttar Pradesh JAUNPUR BJP Krishna Pratap Singh 38 Uttar Pradesh LALGANJ BJP Neelam Sonker 39 Uttar Pradesh MACHHLISHAHR BJP Ram Charitra Nishad 40 Uttar Pradesh PHULPUR SP Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel 41 Uttar Pradesh PRATAPGARH Apnal Dal Kunwar Haribansh Singh 42 Uttar Pradesh SANT KABIR NAGAR BJP Sharad Tripathi 43 Uttar Pradesh SHRAWASTI BJP Daddan Mishra 44 Uttar Pradesh SULTANPUR BJP Feroze Varun Gandhi 45 West Bengal BANKURA TMC Dev (Moon Moon Sen) Varma 46 West Bengal BISHNUPUR TMC Saumitra Khan 47 West Bengal GHATAL TMC Deepak (Dev) Adhikari 48 West Bengal JHARGRAM TMC Uma Saren 49 West Bengal KANTHI TMC Sisir Kumar Adhikari 50 West Bengal MEDINIPUR TMC Sandhya Roy 51 West Bengal PURULIA TMC Dr. Mriganka Mahato 52 West Bengal TAMLUK TMC Dibyendu Adhikari 53 NCT of Delhi CHANDNI CHOWK BJP Harsh Vardhan 54 NCT of Delhi EAST DELHI BJP Maheish Girri 55 NCT of Delhi NEW DELHI BJP Meenakashi Lekhi 56 NCT of Delhi NORTH EAST DELHI BJP Manoj Kumar Tiwari 57 NCT of Delhi NORTH WEST DELHI BJP Dr. Udit Raj 58 NCT of Delhi SOUTH DELHI BJP Ramesh Bidhuri 59 NCT of Delhi WEST DELHI BJP Parvesh Sahib Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have led the party's poll campaign holding rallies across the seats going to polls in the sixth phase. While Uttar Pradesh has seen the most number of rallies and road shows by the two since March 26, West Bengal comes second.

Voting in 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 42 in West Bengal, 40 seats in Bihar is being held in all 7 phases. Voting in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases while all 10 seats in Haryana and 7 in Delhi will be voting in a single phase on 12 May.

At least 979 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase for which over 10 crore 16 lakh people will be eligible to cast their votes. Of these, 223 are contesting in Haryana, 177 in Uttar Pradesh, 164 in Delhi, 127 in Bihar, 138 in Madhya Pradesh, 83 in West Bengal and 67 in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission has set up over 1 lakh 13 thousand polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls.