59 constituencies vote in phase 6 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Voting in phase 6 is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

59 constituencies vote in phase 6 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Fifty nine seats across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on 12 May. Voting in phase 6 is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

The key candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi and Harsh Vardhan. Other big BJP names are Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and popular Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.

From the Congress, prominent candidates contesting in phase 6 are former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting from Azamgarh - a seat which his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won in the 2014 election.

In the current Lok Sabha, the BJP is in power in 44 of these 59 seats while the Trinamool Congress holds 8 seats. The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are in power in 2 seats each while Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party are in power in one seat each. Here is the full list of sitting MPs in the seats going to polls in phase 6:

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT PARTY SITTING MP
SIXTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES
1 Bihar GOPALGANJ BJP Janak Ram
2 Bihar MAHARAJGANJ BJP Janardan Singh Sigriwal
3 Bihar PASCHIM CHAMPARAN BJP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
4 Bihar PURVI CHAMPARAN BJP Radha Mohan Singh
5 Bihar SHEOHAR BJP Rama Devi
6 Bihar SIWAN BJP Om Prakash Yadav
7 Bihar VAISHALI LJP Rama Kishore Singh
8 Bihar VALMIKI NAGAR BJP Satish Chandra Dubey
9 Haryana AMBALA BJP Rattan Lal Kataria
10 Haryana BHIWANI–MAHENDRAGARH BJP Dharambir Singh
11 Haryana FARIDABAD BJP Krishan Pal Gurjar
12 Haryana GURGAON BJP Rao Inderjit Singh
13 Haryana HISAR INLD Dushyant Chautala
14 Haryana KARNAL BJP Ashwini Kumar
15 Haryana KURUKSHETRA BJP Raj Kumar Saini
16 Haryana ROHTAK Congress Deepender Singh Hooda
17 Haryana SIRSA INLD Charanjeet Singh Rori
18 Haryana SONIPAT BJP Ramesh Chander Kaushik
19 Jharkhand DHANBAD BJP Pashupati Nath Singh
20 Jharkhand GIRIDIH BJP Ravindra Kumar Pandey
21 Jharkhand JAMSHEDPUR BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato
22 Jharkhand SINGHBHUM BJP Laxman Giluwa
23 Madhya Pradesh BHIND BJP Bhagirath Prasad
24 Madhya Pradesh BHOPAL BJP Alok Sanjar
25 Madhya Pradesh GUNA Congress Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
26 Madhya Pradesh GWALIOR BJP Narendra Singh Tomar
27 Madhya Pradesh MORENA BJP Anoop Mishra
28 Madhya Pradesh RAJGARH BJP Rodmal Nagar
29 Madhya Pradesh SAGAR BJP Laxmi Narayan Yadav
30 Madhya Pradesh VIDISHA BJP Sushma Swaraj
31 Uttar Pradesh ALLAHABAD BJP Shyama Charan Gupta
32 Uttar Pradesh AMBEDKAR NAGAR BJP Hari Om Pandey
33 Uttar Pradesh AZAMGARH BJP Mulayam Singh Yadav
34 Uttar Pradesh BASTI BJP Harish Dwivedi
35 Uttar Pradesh BHADOHI BJP Virendra Singh
36 Uttar Pradesh DOMARIYAGANJ BJP Jagdambika Pal
37 Uttar Pradesh JAUNPUR BJP Krishna Pratap Singh
38 Uttar Pradesh LALGANJ BJP Neelam Sonker
39 Uttar Pradesh MACHHLISHAHR BJP Ram Charitra Nishad
40 Uttar Pradesh PHULPUR SP Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel
41 Uttar Pradesh PRATAPGARH Apnal Dal Kunwar Haribansh Singh
42 Uttar Pradesh SANT KABIR NAGAR BJP Sharad Tripathi
43 Uttar Pradesh SHRAWASTI BJP Daddan Mishra
44 Uttar Pradesh SULTANPUR BJP Feroze Varun Gandhi
45 West Bengal BANKURA TMC Dev (Moon Moon Sen) Varma
46 West Bengal BISHNUPUR TMC Saumitra Khan
47 West Bengal GHATAL TMC Deepak (Dev) Adhikari
48 West Bengal JHARGRAM TMC Uma Saren
49 West Bengal KANTHI TMC Sisir Kumar Adhikari
50 West Bengal MEDINIPUR TMC Sandhya Roy
51 West Bengal PURULIA TMC Dr. Mriganka Mahato
52 West Bengal TAMLUK TMC Dibyendu Adhikari
53 NCT of Delhi CHANDNI CHOWK BJP Harsh Vardhan
54 NCT of Delhi EAST DELHI BJP Maheish Girri
55 NCT of Delhi NEW DELHI BJP Meenakashi Lekhi
56 NCT of Delhi NORTH EAST DELHI BJP Manoj Kumar Tiwari
57 NCT of Delhi NORTH WEST DELHI BJP Dr. Udit Raj
58 NCT of Delhi SOUTH DELHI BJP Ramesh Bidhuri
59 NCT of Delhi WEST DELHI BJP Parvesh Sahib Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have led the party's poll campaign holding rallies across the seats going to polls in the sixth phase. While Uttar Pradesh has seen the most number of rallies and road shows by the two since March 26, West Bengal comes second.

Voting in 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 42 in West Bengal, 40 seats in Bihar is being held in all 7 phases. Voting in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases while all 10 seats in Haryana and 7 in Delhi will be voting in a single phase on 12 May.

At least 979 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase for which over 10 crore 16 lakh people will be eligible to cast their votes. Of these, 223 are contesting in Haryana, 177 in Uttar Pradesh, 164 in Delhi, 127 in Bihar, 138 in Madhya Pradesh, 83 in West Bengal and 67 in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission has set up over 1 lakh 13 thousand polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls.

