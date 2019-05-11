59 constituencies vote in phase 6 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Fifty nine seats across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on 12 May. Voting in phase 6 is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.
The key candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi and Harsh Vardhan. Other big BJP names are Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and popular Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.
Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019
From the Congress, prominent candidates contesting in phase 6 are former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting from Azamgarh - a seat which his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won in the 2014 election.
In the current Lok Sabha, the BJP is in power in 44 of these 59 seats while the Trinamool Congress holds 8 seats. The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are in power in 2 seats each while Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party are in power in one seat each. Here is the full list of sitting MPs in the seats going to polls in phase 6:
|SERIAL NUMBER
|STATE
|LOK SABHA SEAT
|PARTY
|SITTING MP
|SIXTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES
|1
|Bihar
|GOPALGANJ
|BJP
|Janak Ram
|2
|Bihar
|MAHARAJGANJ
|BJP
|Janardan Singh Sigriwal
|3
|Bihar
|PASCHIM CHAMPARAN
|BJP
|Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
|4
|Bihar
|PURVI CHAMPARAN
|BJP
|Radha Mohan Singh
|5
|Bihar
|SHEOHAR
|BJP
|Rama Devi
|6
|Bihar
|SIWAN
|BJP
|Om Prakash Yadav
|7
|Bihar
|VAISHALI
|LJP
|Rama Kishore Singh
|8
|Bihar
|VALMIKI NAGAR
|BJP
|Satish Chandra Dubey
|9
|Haryana
|AMBALA
|BJP
|Rattan Lal Kataria
|10
|Haryana
|BHIWANI–MAHENDRAGARH
|BJP
|Dharambir Singh
|11
|Haryana
|FARIDABAD
|BJP
|Krishan Pal Gurjar
|12
|Haryana
|GURGAON
|BJP
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|13
|Haryana
|HISAR
|INLD
|Dushyant Chautala
|14
|Haryana
|KARNAL
|BJP
|Ashwini Kumar
|15
|Haryana
|KURUKSHETRA
|BJP
|Raj Kumar Saini
|16
|Haryana
|ROHTAK
|Congress
|Deepender Singh Hooda
|17
|Haryana
|SIRSA
|INLD
|Charanjeet Singh Rori
|18
|Haryana
|SONIPAT
|BJP
|Ramesh Chander Kaushik
|19
|Jharkhand
|DHANBAD
|BJP
|Pashupati Nath Singh
|20
|Jharkhand
|GIRIDIH
|BJP
|Ravindra Kumar Pandey
|21
|Jharkhand
|JAMSHEDPUR
|BJP
|Bidyut Baran Mahato
|22
|Jharkhand
|SINGHBHUM
|BJP
|Laxman Giluwa
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|BHIND
|BJP
|Bhagirath Prasad
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|BHOPAL
|BJP
|Alok Sanjar
|25
|Madhya Pradesh
|GUNA
|Congress
|Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|GWALIOR
|BJP
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|MORENA
|BJP
|Anoop Mishra
|28
|Madhya Pradesh
|RAJGARH
|BJP
|Rodmal Nagar
|29
|Madhya Pradesh
|SAGAR
|BJP
|Laxmi Narayan Yadav
|30
|Madhya Pradesh
|VIDISHA
|BJP
|Sushma Swaraj
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|ALLAHABAD
|BJP
|Shyama Charan Gupta
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|BJP
|Hari Om Pandey
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|AZAMGARH
|BJP
|Mulayam Singh Yadav
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|BASTI
|BJP
|Harish Dwivedi
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|BHADOHI
|BJP
|Virendra Singh
|36
|Uttar Pradesh
|DOMARIYAGANJ
|BJP
|Jagdambika Pal
|37
|Uttar Pradesh
|JAUNPUR
|BJP
|Krishna Pratap Singh
|38
|Uttar Pradesh
|LALGANJ
|BJP
|Neelam Sonker
|39
|Uttar Pradesh
|MACHHLISHAHR
|BJP
|Ram Charitra Nishad
|40
|Uttar Pradesh
|PHULPUR
|SP
|Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel
|41
|Uttar Pradesh
|PRATAPGARH
|Apnal Dal
|Kunwar Haribansh Singh
|42
|Uttar Pradesh
|SANT KABIR NAGAR
|BJP
|Sharad Tripathi
|43
|Uttar Pradesh
|SHRAWASTI
|BJP
|Daddan Mishra
|44
|Uttar Pradesh
|SULTANPUR
|BJP
|Feroze Varun Gandhi
|45
|West Bengal
|BANKURA
|TMC
|Dev (Moon Moon Sen) Varma
|46
|West Bengal
|BISHNUPUR
|TMC
|Saumitra Khan
|47
|West Bengal
|GHATAL
|TMC
|Deepak (Dev) Adhikari
|48
|West Bengal
|JHARGRAM
|TMC
|Uma Saren
|49
|West Bengal
|KANTHI
|TMC
|Sisir Kumar Adhikari
|50
|West Bengal
|MEDINIPUR
|TMC
|Sandhya Roy
|51
|West Bengal
|PURULIA
|TMC
|Dr. Mriganka Mahato
|52
|West Bengal
|TAMLUK
|TMC
|Dibyendu Adhikari
|53
|NCT of Delhi
|CHANDNI CHOWK
|BJP
|Harsh Vardhan
|54
|NCT of Delhi
|EAST DELHI
|BJP
|Maheish Girri
|55
|NCT of Delhi
|NEW DELHI
|BJP
|Meenakashi Lekhi
|56
|NCT of Delhi
|NORTH EAST DELHI
|BJP
|Manoj Kumar Tiwari
|57
|NCT of Delhi
|NORTH WEST DELHI
|BJP
|Dr. Udit Raj
|58
|NCT of Delhi
|SOUTH DELHI
|BJP
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|59
|NCT of Delhi
|WEST DELHI
|BJP
|Parvesh Sahib Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have led the party's poll campaign holding rallies across the seats going to polls in the sixth phase. While Uttar Pradesh has seen the most number of rallies and road shows by the two since March 26, West Bengal comes second.
Voting in 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 42 in West Bengal, 40 seats in Bihar is being held in all 7 phases. Voting in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases while all 10 seats in Haryana and 7 in Delhi will be voting in a single phase on 12 May.
At least 979 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase for which over 10 crore 16 lakh people will be eligible to cast their votes. Of these, 223 are contesting in Haryana, 177 in Uttar Pradesh, 164 in Delhi, 127 in Bihar, 138 in Madhya Pradesh, 83 in West Bengal and 67 in Jharkhand.
The Election Commission has set up over 1 lakh 13 thousand polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls.