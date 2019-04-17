85 candidates in fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in second phase

A total of 85 candidates are in the fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in second phase of Lok Sabha election. The constituencies going to poll in this phase are- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri. A total of 125 candidates had contested for these seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

In this General Election, the number of independent candidates has come down on these eight seats. While 40 independent candidates had contested in 2014. this year only 26 Independent candidates are in the fray for these seats.

Constituency wise number of contestants in above mentioned eight constituencies in the current and preceding two Lok Sabha polls is given below:

General Election Year Number of Contestants in Lok Sabha Constituency Nagina Amroha Bulandshahar Aligarh Hathras Mathura Agra Fatehpur Sikri Total 2019* 7 10 9 14 8 13 9 15 85 2014 14 15 10 14 9 20 15 28 125 2009 14 20 16 23 10 16 15 14 128

It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going through seven phase polling in the current General Election. Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats in the first phase took place on April 11 and voting for second will take place on Thursday (April 18).

Source - ECI website

*CEO (Uttar Pradesh) website