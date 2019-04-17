85 candidates in fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in second phase

A total of 85 candidates are in the fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in second phase of Lok Sabha election. The constituencies going to poll in this phase are- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri. A total of 125 candidates had contested for these seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.
In this General Election, the number of independent candidates has come down on these eight seats. While 40 independent candidates had contested in 2014. this year only 26 Independent candidates are in the fray for these seats.
Constituency wise number of contestants in above mentioned eight constituencies in the current and preceding two Lok Sabha polls is given below:
|General Election Year
|Number of Contestants in Lok Sabha Constituency
|Nagina
|Amroha
|Bulandshahar
|Aligarh
|Hathras
|Mathura
|Agra
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Total
|2019*
|7
|10
|9
|14
|8
|13
|9
|15
|85
|2014
|14
|15
|10
|14
|9
|20
|15
|28
|125
|2009
|14
|20
|16
|23
|10
|16
|15
|14
|128
It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going through seven phase polling in the current General Election. Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats in the first phase took place on April 11 and voting for second will take place on Thursday (April 18).
Source - ECI website
*CEO (Uttar Pradesh) website