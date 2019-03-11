AAP not interested in forging an alliance with Congress in Delhi: Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Monday reiterated that his party is not going to enter into an alliance with the Congress for upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Delhi and will field its candidates from all the seven seats in Delhi.

Rai added that said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs on Monday to finalise the strategies of the party for Lok Sabha election, PTI reported.

"The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said. "Kejriwal would be holding a meeting this evening at his residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he added.

It may be recalled that a few days ago it was announced by Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that her party was not willing to form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

Referring to the critical issue of full statehood for Delhi, Rai said BJP has promised in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that it will take steps to grant statehood to Delhi but the party has failed to live up to its promise.

"The BJP has been misleading people. It promised full statehood for Delhi in the 2014 elections but did not keep its promise. To protest that, we would be burning the 2014 manifesto of the BJP," Rai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, AAP volunteers on Monday took out a march to the Congress office demanding that the party must come clear on its stand on the issue of granting full statehood to Delhi. The march was, however, stopped by the police as it violated the model code of conduct. Rai stressed that the party had police's permission to hold the march and they were trying to get permission from the Election Commission too.