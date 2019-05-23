After 15 years, Jharkhand elects women MPs

Ranchi: After 15 years, Jharkhand elected two women parliamentarians in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Both women defeated stalwarts of Jharkhand politics.

BJP candidate Annapurna Devi defeated former Chief Minister and JVM-P president Babulal Marandi and Congress candidate Geeta Koda defeated BJP state president Lakashman Giluwa.

Annapurna Devi won the Koderma seat by a margin of 4,47,099 votes over Marandi. Of the total 12,08,254 votes polled she secured 7,51,996 votes. Marandi managed to get 2,97,232 votes.

She was state RJD president and joined the BJP after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

Geeta Koda secured 4,30,900 votes of the total 8,76,613 votes polled. Her rival BJP state president managed to get 3,58,055 votes.

She had joined Congress last year. She is a sitting legislator.

Jharkhand had last elected any woman MP in 2004 from Khuti. Sushila Kerketa of Congress was elected in 2004.