Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to hold his first poll rally in Bihar's Purnea on Saturday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will sound the poll bugle by holding a rally in Purnea district of Bihar. This is his first election rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In the rally, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, Congress leaders including Sadanand Singh will be present.

The leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have not been invited to attend the rally.

No decision could be made by the party about including the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan in the rally.

Earlier on Friday, the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) announced its seat-sharing formula for the election. The Rashtriya Janta Dal will contest on 20 seats, Congress on nine seats, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) on three seats each and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on one seat (from RJD quota).

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already announced its seat-sharing pact -- the BJP and the JD(U) will contest on 17 seats each and six seats were allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).