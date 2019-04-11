Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed prior to the 1962 elections.

The Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 37) has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ahmednagar parliamentary constituency are - Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda and Karjat Jamkhed.

The electors in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi of the BJP is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi got 605185 votes and defeated Rajeev Appasaheb Rajale of the NCP who got 396063 votes.

For the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP has fielded Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Sujay Vikhe Patil defected to the BJP after the NCP allegedly refused to leave the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for its ally, the Congress.

To counter the BJP, the NCP then fielded sitting legislator from Ahmednagar, Sangram Jagtap. He is the son-in-law of BJP legislator Shivajirao Kardile.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019.

As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.