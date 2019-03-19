हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIADMK

AIADMK releases poll manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2019

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) promised to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and introduce a national poverty eradication initiative in its newly launched manifesto.

AIADMK releases poll manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2019

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) promised to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and introduce a national poverty eradication initiative in its newly launched manifesto.

The party also promised to push for the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts.

Salient features of AIADMK manifesto:

  • Amma National Poverty alleviation scheme will be implemented 
  • Monthly aid of Rs 1500 to be provided to those below poverty line, differently abled, landless agricultural labourers 
  • Cauvery-Godavari river linkage scheme
  • Will urge central govt to waive off education loans 
  • Education to be brought under State list 
  • Measured to ensure Tamil Nadu is exempt from NEET exam
  • Three water management schemes will be implemented
  • MGR national employment scheme will be implemented in association with Philippines
  • Appeal to president, governor and central government on release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

The DMK also released its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 earlier on Tuesday. The party promised to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and introduced reservation in private sector jobs in its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. 

“The NEET for medical admissions will be scrapped," said party chief MK Stalin while releasing the election manifesto in Chennai.

