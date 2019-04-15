Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency

Ajmer Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. It was formed in 1952. It consists of eight Vidhan Sabha segments two of which have been reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ajmer parliamentary constituency are Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda and Kekri.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Sanwar Lal Jat of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Jat bagged 637874 votes and defeated Sachin Pilot of the INC who got 465891 votes.

However, after his death in 2017, Raghu Sharma of the Congress won from here.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Bhagirath Chaudhary from the Ajmer constituency, while the INC has fielded Rijju Jhunjhunuwala from this seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.