Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. This Constituency was formed before 1952.

The Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 44) has five Vidhan Sabha segments and one of them is reserved for the SC category.

The assembly constituencies that fall under the Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency are - Akbarpur Raniya, Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Maharajpur and Ghatampur (SC).

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Devendra Singh (Bhole Singh) of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 polls, Bhole bagged 481584 votes and defeated Anil Shukla Warsi of the BSP. Warsi got 202587 votes.

In 2009, Raja Ram Pal of the INC had won from this seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has renominated Davendra Singh Bhole from this seat, while the INC has declared Raja Ram Pal as its candidate from the Akbarpur seat. The BSP has fielded Nisha Sachan from here.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.