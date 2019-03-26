Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Modi government, says BJP will be reduced to one seat in UP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders on Tuesday, while annoncing the formal entry of Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

“Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh,” said the SP chief.

Targetting the BJP, Akhilesh said that the party will be reduced to one seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“BJP's only issues are the Opposition and Chowkidar. The BJP has not been able to garner support even after establishing power (in Centre),” he said.

“When watchmen reached to protest, the BJP hit with lathicharge. A child was born during the note ban, his name was Khazanchi. BJP's pracharak's are government agencies. Farmer's whose debts have not been forgiven are still committing suicide” he alleged.

The main issue for BJP in these polls are only opposition and 'chowkidar' and campaigners of the BJP are governor, government agencies and media, said Akhilesh during the press conference and in a separate tweet.

He was referring to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's statement that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister once again.