Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Alathur constituency covers seven assembly segments – Tarur, Chittur, Nemmara, Alathur, Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam and Wadakkanchery.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P K Biju of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – won by getting a margin of just over 37 thousand votes. He had defeated K A Sheeba of the Indian National Congress. Biju had secured 411808 votes while Sheeba got 374496 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.35 percent across 1036 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Shaju Mon Vattekkad of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Krishnan Eranhikkal of the Social Democratic Party of India.

In the year 2009, P K Biju of the CPM managed to secure his winning position by getting over 20 thousand votes against K. Gopalakrishnan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist). While Biju got 387352 seats, Gopalakrishnan secured 366392 seats.

Other members in the fray were M. Bindu Teacher of the BJP and K.K Sudhir who was an Independent.