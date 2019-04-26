close

Lok Sabha election 2019

All you need to know about Surendra Singh, officer who accepted PM Narendra Modi's papers

Born on August 15, 1978, in Uttar Pradesh, Singh is an IAS officer.

All you need to know about Surendra Singh, officer who accepted PM Narendra Modi&#039;s papers

A day after holding a mega roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi constituency for the Lok Sabha election in front of Varanasi District Magistrate Surendra Singh.

An IAS officer, Singh accepted the papers of PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. As PM Modi waited in front of him, Singh read and considered all the papers put in by the PM.

He is an MSc (Geology) and BSc. The date of his appointment was on August 22, 2005. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiSurendra Singh
