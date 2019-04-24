close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Shyama Charan Gupta won the Allahabad parliamentary constituency by a margin of 62009 votes. 

Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency

Allahabad is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Allahabad is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Allahabad parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon. Of these, Bara and Koraon are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates while the other three are unreserved seats. 

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Shyama Charan Gupta won the seat by a margin of 62009 votes. While Sharma bagged 3,13,772 votes, Samajwadi Party's Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh stood at the second spot with 2,51,763 votes. 

Samajwadi Party's Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh had won the seat in the 2009 election by bagging 2,09,431 votes and by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party's Ashok Kumar Bajpai who secured 1,74,511 votes. 

In Allahabad, 81.38 per cent or 891635 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 23 contestants who were in the fray, 20 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Rita Bahuguna Joshi from the seat. Rajendra Pratap Singh has been nominated by Samajwadi Party to take back the seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party while Congress has named Yogesh Shukla. Others in the race are Rajeshwar Prasad from Rashtriya Apna Dal, Bhawani Singh from Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Kumar Prajapati from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party among others.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Allahabad Lok Sabha ConstituencyUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyAllahabad
Next
Story

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Watch PM Modi's first 'non-political' interview with actor Akshay Kumar