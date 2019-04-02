हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Almora Lok Sabha constituency

Almora is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11.

Ajay Tamta is the BJP candidate from Almora. (Photo: Twitter/@AjayTamtaBJP)

Almora constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in four districts - Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pitoragarh. It has been reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste since 2009.

Ajay Tamta has been the face of BJP in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency and will once again contest from here. In 2014, he had managed to upstage Congress' Pradeep Tamta by close to one lakh votes in what was considered a solid performance. The voter turnout figure of 52.41 per cent was not the most encouraging but it was even lesser - at 45.47 per cent - in 2009.

In the 2009 edition of Lok Sabha election, the result had been the opposite with Pradeep Tamta defeating Ajay Tamta. The win for the Conrgess candidate, however, was by a rather close margin of seven thousand votes.

Both BJP and Congress have been equally powerful in the state of Uttarakhand  - at different time intervals. Almora is no different with power being exchanged here from time to time. Over 13 lakh voters will decide if 2019 will see the breaking of this trend.

