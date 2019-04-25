Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Ambala constituency covers nine assembly segments – Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala Cantonment, Ambala City, Mulana, Sadhaura, Jagadhri and Yamuna Nagar. Of these, Mulana, Sadhaura are reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rattan Lal Kataria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 3.40 lakh votes. He had defeated Raj Kumar Balmiki of the Indian National Congress. Kataria had secured 612121 votes while Balmiki got 272047 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 72.09 percent across 1760 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Kusum Sherwal of the Indian National Lok Dal and Dr. Kapoor Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Selja of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 14 thousand votes against BJP candidate Rattan Lal Kataria. While Selja got 322258 seats, Kataria 307688 seats.

Other members in the fray were Chander Pal of the BSP and Dalvir Singh of the HJCBL.