Ambedkar Nagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Goshainganj, Katehari, Tanda, Jalalpur and Akbarpur.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Hari Om Pandey won the seat by a margin of 139429 votes. While Hari Om Pandey bagged 432104 votes, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rakesh Pandey stood at the second spot with 2,92,675 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rakesh Pandey had won the seat winning 259487 votes as against Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinay Katiyar who bagged 226067 votes. Samajwadi Party's Shankhlal Maji had secured the third spot by winning 236751 votes.

In Ambedkar Nagar, 80.11 per cent or 1034435 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In Ambedkar Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party has named Mukut Bihari, Congress has named Umed Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party has named Ritesh. Others in the race are Swatantra Jantaraj Party's Mastram, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party' Rakesh, and Bahujan Mukti Party's Sushila.