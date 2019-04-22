Amit Shah defends Sadhvi Pragya, says she was implicated in false case

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Monday put up a spirited defence of Sadhvi Pragya has said that she had been implicated in a false case.

Speaking to media persons in Kolkata, Shah said that it is wrong to cast aspersions on Sadhvi Pragya who is now the party's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. "There are people questioning Sadhvi Pragya but the fact is that she has been implicated in a false case by people who want to spread the false message of Hindu terror. Those people are the real supporters of terrorism, not us," he said.

Sadhvi Pragya is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and although the most-serious charge - under MCOCA - against her has been dropped by an NIA court, she continues to face several other charges. Currently out on bail, she joined BJP last week and was named as the party candidate to take on Congress' Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Sadhvi Pragya's selection as a candidate in the Lok Sabha election has resulted in political rivals targeting BJP and blaming the party for supporting those accused of being involved in terror activities. The father of a victim in the Malegaon blast has also filed an appeal which seeks to stop Sadhvi Pragya from contesting the election.

Meanwhile, Sadhvi Pragya herself has said she was tortured in custody and that she was falsely implicated in the case. She has, since, also made controversial remarks by the dozen.