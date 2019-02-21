हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah hits back at Congress, says Nehru responsible for Kashmir issue

Shah heaped praises on PM Modi and said that he is someone who works for 18 hours every day for the betterment of India. 

PTI photo

RAJAMUNDRY: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday on Thursday lashed out at the Congress saying that Kashmir would never have turned into a contentious issue if Sardar Patel had become the first prime minister of India and not Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack, which was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaise-e-Mohammed, Shah said: “Jis Kashmir ke kaaran ye sab aatankwaadi ghatna Pakistan karwa raha hai, wo Kashmir samasya ka koi janak hai toh Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ke karan aj Kashmir phasa hua hai. Agar Sardar Patel desh ke pehle PM hote toh aaj desh mein Kashmir samasya na hoti (Pakistan orchestrates terrorist activity because of Kashmir. If anyone is responsible as the creator of the problem, it is Nehru. Had Sardar Patel become the first PM of the country instead of him, this would never have happened)."

The BJP chief stressed that the entire nation was standing in support of the martyrs but the Congress is trying to gain political mileage out of the incident by taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being allegedly busy in shooting for a film on the day of the attack. He said, “Jis din ghatna hui usi din PM ji koi karyakram mein the uska mudda banaya hai. Aap jitna aarop lagana hai lagado (The PM was at an event when the attack occurred but the Congress can level allegation against him and the party is welcome to do so..)."

Shah heaped praises on PM Modi and said that he is someone who works for 18 hours every day for the betterment of India. He added that forces have been given free hand by the Prime Minister to avenge the the terror attack.

The senior BJP leader also slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for leveling charges against the Centre in the wake of the Pulwama attack. “He (Naidu) trusts the PM of Pakistan and does not trust the PM of India. One should not stoop down to this level for their political interests,” he said.

Shah made these statement after launching Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of BJP’s Central and state government programmes. 

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
Amit ShahAmit Shah RajamundhryAmit Shah CongressShah Kashmir NehruShah Pulwama Congress ModiLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
