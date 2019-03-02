हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Amit Shah to kick start nationwide bike rally of BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

The BJP chief will launch the exercise from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.

Bhopal: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will on Sunday hold bike rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, with his party taking out nearly 4000 bike rallies all across the country.

In an official statement, the party on Friday said that more than one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the 'achievements' of the Narendra Modi government with them.

The BJP chief will launch the exercise from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.

The rally will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)

