Anantnag is one of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. Counting of the seats will be held on May 23.

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency covers 16 assembly segments – Tral, Pampore, Pulwama , Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibug, Anantnag, Devsar, Doru, Kokarnag, Shangas, Bijbehara and Pahalgam.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election,Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - won by a margin of over 1.86 lakh votes. She had defeated Mirza Mehboob Beg of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Mufti had secured 200429 votes while Beg got 135012 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 28.84 percent across 1615 polling stations.

Other members in the fray were Tanveer Hussain Khan who was an Independent and Mushtaq Ahmad Malik of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2016, Mehbooba Mufti vacated the Anantnag to become the chief minister and the constituency is still lying vacant.

In the year 2009, Mirza Mehboob Beg of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 5 thousand votes against Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's Peer Mohammad Hussain.While Beg got 148317 seats, Hussain secured 143093 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Nazir Ahmad Bhat who was an Independent and Mohammad Sidiq Khan of the Bharatiya Janata Party.