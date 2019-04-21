Anantnag Lok Sabha seat

close

Due to security regions Anantnag will vote on three days in separate districts -- Anantnag on April 23, Kulgam on April 29 and Shopian alongside Pulwama on May 6. 

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir state in northern India. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is composed of a total of 16 assembly segments. 

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Anantnag parliamentary constituency are - TRal, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibug, Anantnag, Devsar, Doru, Kokanag, Shangas, Bijbehara and Pahalgam.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know 

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mehbooba received 2,00,429 votes and defeated National Conference candidate Mirza Mehboob Beg who received 1,35,012 votes. Mufti was earlier elected from the seat in 2004.

This constituency has been long represented by National Conference and Congress candidates. Janata Dal's Mohammad Maqbool has also been elected from the seat once in 1996. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mufti will take on National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi and Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir

In Anantnag, the main political tussle will be between the PDP and National Conference with BJP being the other major party. 

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 are being held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase. 

