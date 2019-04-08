Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. The constituency of Arakkonam was formed in 1977 and currently comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 7 in the state and is not reserved for any category, which means it falls in General Category.

The city of Arakkonam is located in the Vellore District about 70 km from Chennai.

The electors in the Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

G Hari of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Amravati parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, G Hari was declared winner from this seat.

G Hari bagged 493,534 votes to defeat NR Elango of the DMK who bagged 252768 votes.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in this constituency was 77.74% where as it was 77.82% in 2009 Parliamentary Election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK’s alliance partner PMK will be contesting from the Arakkonam parliamentary constituency.

PMK has fielded former Union Minister for State AK Moorthy from this seat. While BSP has nominated D Doss, the DMK has declared S. Jagathrakshakan as its candidate from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.