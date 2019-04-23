Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. While six assembly segments of Arambagh are in Hooghly district, one segment is in Paschim Medinipur district.

The polling number of this constituency is 29 and it is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Tarakeswar, Haripal, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul and Chandrakona (SC).

Aparupa Poddar of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Aparupa Poddar aka Afrin Ali of Trinamool Congress won from the seat by getting 748,764 votes. He had defeated Sakti Mohan Malik of CPI(M) who had recorded 401,919 votes. BJP candidate Madhusudan Bag had secured 158,480 votes.

The constituency had been a CPI(M) bastion until Poddar won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election. CPI(M)'s Anil Basu had represented the seat at least 7 times, from 1984 to 2009.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Aparupa Poddar is seeking his second term from the seat. He will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Tapan Ray.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.