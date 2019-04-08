Arani Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Tamil Nadu. The Arani Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 12) was created after the implementation of the Presidential Notification of the delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

It constitutes of six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category and the constituency currently has over 1,097,000 electors.

Arani is a suburb belonging to the Chennai city and belongs to the Tiruvallur District.

The electors in the Arani Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

V Elumalai of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Arani parliamentary constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Elumalai had won from the Arani seat by defeating R Sivanandam of the DMK.

Elumalai had won the seat by 502,721 votes while Sivanandam managed to garner 258,877 votes in the last assembly elections.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded its current Lok Sabha MP V Elumalai from the Arani seat. The Indian National Congress has fielded MK Vishnu Prasad from the Arani seat. BSP has given ticket to Sivaprakash K to contest from the Arani seat.

The much-awaited parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 18.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.